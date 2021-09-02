UNZA STUDENT NARRATES HOW LECTURER FONDLED HER BREASTS AND THIGHS IN HIS OFFICE

Lusaka ~ Thur, 2 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A University of Zambia (UNZA) student has told court how a lecturer indecently assaulted her by touching her breasts and thighs in his office.

This is in an indecent assault case Natasha Ngoma brought against Dr Austin Mbozi who allegedly fondled her breasts and thighs while in his office within the university premises.

Allegations are that Dr Mbozi, 51, on September 28, 2020 in Lusaka, unlawfully and indecently assaulted Natasha, but the lecturer has pleaded not guilty.

When the case came up before Lusaka magistrate Felix Kaoma, Natasha told the court that on September 28, 2020, she left her hostel and went to study within campus and on her way from Kalingalinga hostel in the afternoon, she met a man near Boma fields whom she came to know later as Dr Mbozi.

“He stopped me and asked where I was going and I told him I was going to see a friend within UNZA since he was a stranger,” the victim said.

She said Dr Mbozi told her that he had some urgent work which needed someone to help him by typing it and she agreed to help out.

She was then told to go to his office around 17:00 hours to sign a contract for the work which involved typing some information.

The victim said after her studies, she informed one of her colleagues about the contract she was scheduled to sign with Dr Mbozi.

She alleged that around 17:00 hours, Dr Mbozi called her and she went to his office.

“When I reached the office, there were two tables. He gave me a stool and I sat. He also sat on a chair and asked if I knew how to use a computer and I said yes,” she said.

Dr Mbozi then gave Natasha a computer and asked her to type to rate her ability to use the electronic gadget.

She added that Dr Mbozi then went out of the office but returned shortly and sat on his chair.

“He moved close to where I was seated. He started touching my breasts from behind. He kissed me on the neck,” she claimed.

The victim said he then extended his hand to her waist and went down touching her thighs.

She said as he allegedly tried to touch her private part (vagina), she stood up after realising that he had bad intentions.

“He then told me that he would take care of me and offered me a bundle of money but I refused. He told me that he would divorce his wife and that he liked me very much, and he would increase the salary if I worked well,” she said.

Natasha said she got so scared and started crying because she did not know what to do.

“I stood and went closer to the door but the door was locked,” she said.

She claimed whilst she was near the door, she sent a text message to her male friend within campus to alert him that she was in trouble.

It was heard that Dr Mbozi went close to where the student was standing and told her that she was beautiful.

She said she pleaded with him to open the door and told him that she would return the following day and that was how Dr Mbozi finally opened the door.

The matter was later reported to UNZA security before Natasha was taken to the clinic after she allegedly fainted.

Hearing continues on October 5, 2021.