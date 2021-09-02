ZRA EXCEEDS 2021 REVENUE TARGET FOUR MONTHS BEFORE END OF YEAR

Lusaka ~ Thur, 2 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has exceeded its 2021 revenue target of K59.369 billion by K has been exceeded four months before the end of the

year.

ZRA corporate communications manager Topsy Sikalinda has indicated that the Authority expects to close the year with revenue of over K20 billion above target.

“The 2021 Revenue target of K59.369 billion has been exceeded four months before the end of the year. The Authority has collected K59.450 billion against the annual target of K59.369 billion and refunded K7.846 billion mainly to the mining sector,” Mr Sikalinda stated.

He stated that on the current trajectory, the Authority will post not less than K20 billion above the 2021 national revenue budget, a performance largely driven by automation, intelligence led enforcement activities, enhanced transfer pricing audits in the mining sector, favourable copper prices and improved debt collection by the newly created Debt Recovery Unit.

“All ZRA operating divisions namely Customs, Indirect Taxes, Direct Taxes and the Debt Recovery Unit are above target. Due to automation and robust debt enforcement, there was an increased payment of outstanding arrears by some taxpayers including the Government as well as increased payments of balance of taxes by some Mining and non-Mining companies,” he said.

Mr Sikalinda said with renewed confidence in the Zambian economy following the peaceful change of government and the pro-business UPND government policies, the Authority is expected to perform even better.