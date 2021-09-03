Chipolopolo World Cup Chase Begins

The Chipolopolo boys begin their chase for a Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup place with a tricky encounter away to Mauritania this afternoon (Friday) at the Nouakchott Olympic Stadium at 18:00 hours CAT.

Coach Beston Chambeshi and Technical Advisor Aljosa Asanovic will be looking for a positive start in today’s clash that could set the tempo for the world cup qualifiers.

Chambeshi has a largely locally based squad that has been drilled for over three weeks with the six foreign based players expected to add impetus to the team.

The number one spot has two leading contenders in Gregory Sanjase and Mwenya Chibwe while there is a pool of defenders to pick from depending on what the technical bench wants.

With foreign players like Lubambo Musonda, Enock Mwepu, Patson Daka, Edward Chilufya and Tandi Mwape looking to push the limit it could prove the game changer with other top performers among the local crop also looking strongly conditioned for the task at hand.

Zambia should be wary of a Mauritania side that has a fair share of foreign based players plying their trade in France and Spain.

Mauritania has the likes of Almike Moussa who plays for Trelissac in France, Mahmoud Abdallahi (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Ibrehima Coulibaly (Le Mans-France), Aboubakar Kamara (Sporting Dijon-Spain) and Oumar Camara (FC Sete, France).

The match will kick off at 18:00 hours (CAT) and ZNBC is likely to beam live the match which will also be live the FIFA TV You tube channel.

FINAL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Mwenya Chibwe (Baroka FC-RSA), Gregory Sanjase (Young Green Eagles), Lameck Siame (Zanaco)

(DEFENDERS)

Benedict Chepeshi, Prosper Chiluya (Red Arrows), Simon Silwimba, Solomon Sakala (both Zesco United), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe-DRC), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Enock Mwepu (Brighton & Hove Albion-England), Dickson Chapa, Kelvin Mubanga (both Zesco United), Spencer Sautu (Power Dynamos) Benson Sakala (Unattached), Lubambo Musonda (AC Horsens-Denmark), Roderick Kabwe (Unattached), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Boyd Musonda (Zanaco)

(STRIKERS)

Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Patson Daka (Leicester-England), Edward Chilufya (Djurgardens IF-Sweden)

MAURITANIA

(GOALKEEPERS)

Babacar Diop (FC Nouadhibou), Diaw Namori (FC Tevragh), Mbacke Ndiaye (Nouakchott Kings)

(DEFENDERS)

Harouna Demba (Grenoble ,France), Rachid Sid Ahmed (FC Nouadhibou), El Hassen Houebib (Al Zawra,Iraq), Bakary Ndiaye (Difaa Hassani), Diadie Diarra (Canet RFC,France), Abdoul Ba (unattached), Houssen Abderrahma (RWD Molenbeek,Belgium), Aly Abeid (Valenciennes,France)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Almike Moussa (Trelissac FC, France), Mahmoud Abdallahi (Deportivo Alaves Spain), Yacoub Sidi (AS Vita, DR Congo), Mohamed Soueid (FC Nouadhibou), Khassa Camara (NorthEast United, India), Dellah Yaly (Al Nasr Benghazi, Libya), Ibrehima Coulibaly (Le Mans, France)

(FORWARDS)

A Niass (Entag El Harby,Egypt),Aboubakar Kamara (Dijon ,Spain), Ismail Diakite (Al Shamal SC, Qatar), Oumar Camara (FC Sete,France), Adama Ba (PAS Lamia, Greece),Hemeya Tanjy, Moulay Ahmed Bessam (both FC Nouadhibou)