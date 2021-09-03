HH ADVISES NATIONAL ASSEMBLY TO MAKE LAWS FOR PEOPLE, NOT AGAINST THEM

Lusaka ~ Fri, 3 Sept, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Hakainde Hichilema has advised the National Assembly to make laws for the people and not against them, adding that previous ways of making laws without listening to the people were detrimental to the democratic tenets.

President Hchilema has also assured the general public of the Legislature’s independence under his reign.

The Head of State said this during the approbation of the newly elected Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia Nelly Mutti and her two deputies at State House today.

“We just concluded the Approbation of our Country’s First Female Speaker, Nelly Mutti and two Deputy Speakers. Madam Speaker Nelly Mutti will be assisted by Attractor Chisangano, the First Deputy Speaker and Mr Moses Moyo, the Second Deputy Speaker,” he said.

“The trio have a mammoth task ahead. The Executive as an arm of government guarantees the Legislature its independence in executing its duties. Our emphasis is that our country should never make laws against the people but for the people and the people must decide what becomes law through their elected representatives.”

And President Hichilema said the Approbation of the Speaker, first Deputy Speaker and the Second Deputy Speaker illustrates government’s desired efforts in promoting women leadership in the Country.

“We will be working round the clock and ensure that matters of gender equality are addressed. Once more congratulations to Madam Speaker and her two deputies. We wish them success as they perform their duties in parliament,” he said.