AFTER 10 SHAWARMA CONTAINED A PESTICIDE , SAY HEALTH INSPECTORS

Kitwe ~ Mon, 6 Sep 2021

Investigations by Health Inspectors have revealed that there was a presence of a pesticide called monocrotophos in the shawarma which allegedly caused food poisoning on the Copperbelt Province.

Kitwe City Council Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba said health inspectors detected monocrotophos in the lettuce used in preparing the shawarma and in food leftovers.

Ms Mwamba said the presence of the pesticide in the food shows that it was still active even at the time of harvest from the garden.

She says the local authority has directed After Ten Food Outlets to ensure they observe the chemical withdrawal period at harvest so that the food they sell does not have the presence of microbial hazards.