PF SG TO STEP DOWN

….opts to venture into farming

Lusaka ~ Fri, 6 Sept, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Following the PF’s loss in this year’s 12th August general elections, Secretary General Davies Mwila says he is leaving the position as part of the party’s rebranding process.

Mwila said when he addressed the media in Lusaka today that he will instead venture into farming.

He said he, like the party president Edgar Lungu and National Chairman Samuel Mukupa who have also offered to leave their positions, will remain Members of the Central Committee.

The Secretary General said he had done his part as Chief Executive Officer of the PF and it is time for new blood to drive the party agenda into the future.

Meanwhile, Mwila disclosed that the party has since started the process of identifying people to take up the three positions, among others, at the Convention that will be held soon.

“As a party, we have started the process of bringing in new leaders; a transition of handing over the Office of party president, Office of Secretary General, the Office of National Chairman. These three positions, we have made it very clear that we are NOT going to continue,” he said.

“So the party has to look for a president, they have to look for the Secretary General, they have to look for the National Chairperson. Article 52 of our Constitution is very clear on the position of the president; it is only one line and it states that the party president shall be elected by the General Conference. Whatever goes up, must come down – no one is there forever.”