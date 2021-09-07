IG KAJOBA ORDERS DEPLOYMENT OF COPS IN BUS STATIONS, MARKETS TO FLASH OUT CADRES

Lusaka ~ Tue, 7 September, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Following the continued harassment of members of the public in some markets and bus stations by political cadres, the Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has directed all Deputy Commissioners of Police in Provinces to ensure that they devise mechanisms aimed at averting the problem in all markets and bus stations under their charge.

Kajoba said in a statement issued to the media today that one such intervention will be the deployment of police officers to markets and bus stations as a proactive measure.

He added that the move will enable the Service to protect traders from the cadres who are trying to resist change in the running of markets and bus stations.

“I have observed with concern the continued reports of harassment of members of the public in some markets and bus stations by some suspected political cadres. To address this problem, I have directed all Deputy Commissioners of Police in Provinces to ensure that they devise mechanisms aimed at averting this problem in all markets and bus stations under their charge,” he said.

“One such intervention will be the deployment of police officers to markets and bus stations as a proactive measure. This will enable us to respond to people’s concerns without delay hence protecting traders from those cadres who are trying to resist change in the running of markets and bus stations.”

The IG also mentioned that cadres have a tendency of harassing members of the public in the absence of the police.

Kajoba however to traders to report individuals who are in a habit of harassing them to police officers who will be deployed.

He added that traders should always pay fees to officials from the local authorities and not cadres.

“It has become a practice that whenever cadres notice the absence of police officers, they begin harassing the public and only escape the moment police officers are called in to restore order. We should not continue on that reactive route,” he said.

“My appeal to traders is that they should report individuals who are in a habit of harassing them to police officers who will be deployed and should always pay fees to officials from the local authorities and not cadres.”