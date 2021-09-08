HH BREAKS THE LAW: SANGWA SAYS IT’S ILLEGAL TO SWEAR IN MINISTERS IN NEW MINISTRIES WITHOUT PARLEY APPROVAL

Lusaka ~ Wed, 8 Sept 2021

Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa State Counsel says it is illegal to swear in ministers appointed to newly established ministries without the approval of parliament.

Responding to debate arising out of President Hakainde Hichilema’s swearing in of ministers appointed to ministries yet to be approved by the National Assembly, Mr Sangwa said the move is illegal.

He said President Hichilema will therefore have to conduct fresh swearing in once the new Ministries have been approved.