MMD HAS COMPETENT PEOPLE, THAT’S WHY IT KEEPS REAPPEARING IN CABINET – NEVERS MUMBA

Lusaka ~ Thursday, 9 Sept, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Movement for Multiparty Development (MMD) president Dr Nevers Mumba has boasted that members of the opposition party keep reappearing in the Cabinet because they are competent.

Reacting to assertions by some sections of society who opposed the appointment of former MMD members into President Hakainde Hichilema’s Cabinet, Dr Mumba said MMD made sure during its tenure that the people put in Cabinet were qualified and would not embarrass the party.

The opposition leader said this in an interview today.

“We are not short of competent people and I think this is the reason why MMD people keep featuring. It is because we are really careful on choosing who should be put in Cabinet,” he said.

“We made sure they were qualified, we made sure that they were people who would not embarrass us……this is why even the Patriotic Front got so many of our people to help them with administering their government. And when we say MMD people, these are the people that moved and went to UPND but they are quality people and I think it’s a plus to the carefulness of the MMD in choosing who participates in government.”

On Tuesday, the ministerial appointment of Felix Mutati and of Sylvia Masebo did not sit well with Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean Tembo who among other things slammed the move on a basis of being “recycled” from MMD.

“Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo – scandal ridden and recycled from MMD, PF and now UPND. Poor choice especially for a key ministry such as Health which is scandal prone,” he said.

“Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati – recycled from MMD, PF and now UPND. No known track record of sound performance.”

But Dr Mumba said there is nothing wrong with the appointments as long as the said individuals qualify.

He added that it was too early for people to be making petty comments on the Cabinet which was only appointed yesterday by President Hakainde Hichilema.

“There should be one qualification for somebody to be considered to be in Cabinet. If he qualifies, according to the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia and secondly, if he qualifies for the job for which he has been hired. I think that anything else is trivial,” he said.

“I think it is too early for us to start making petty comments on these individuals. The cabinet was only appointed yesterday and the only way we will know whether these are good people or it’s a good government is maybe in six months….we can see that they have started to deliver on the aspirations of the Zambian people. It is too early for us to condemn them. I think the Bible says you shall know them by their work so we are waiting for their works.”

Meanwhile, Dr Mumba stressed the need for people to be looking for those competent enough to play certain roles as opposed to their political affiliation.

“Now there is this saying about people who were in MMD and had come back. Again, please understand that if there is a big player that played for any club and somebody else takes them to another club, they are willing to go and buy that player because the player is good,” he said.

“You cannot throw away a good player just because he was playing for Mufulira Wondrous…..I think that what we all should be looking for is who is the best Zambian who can play this well at this particular time on behalf of the Zambian people.”