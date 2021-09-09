MWILA IS A FREE MAN, HE’S NOT BEEN ARRESTED – ANTONIO MWANZA

Lusaka ~ Thursday, 9 Sept, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee Antonio Mwanza has refuted claims on social media claiming that the party’s Secretary General Davies Mwila has been nabbed by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).

Mr Mwanza said that the said story is fake, adding that the SG is a free man.

“The story circulating on social media that the Patriotic Front, Secretary General has been arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) is fake,” he said.

“Hon. Davies Mwila has not been arrested. He is a free man and is currently freely working at the Party Secretariat.”

Mr Mwanza however called on the members of the party to dismiss the “rumour” with the contempt it deserves.