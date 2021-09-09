RAINBOW PARTY TELLS UPND TO WITHDRAW COSTLY PETITIONS IF THEY MEAN WELL FOR ZAMBIA



Lusaka ~ Thursday, 9 Sept, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Following the numerous petitions by losing ruling UPND candidates in this year’s elections, the opposition Rainbow Party has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to instruct his people to withdraw petitions if he means well for Zambians.

In an interview with Zambia Reports today, Rainbow Party National Spokesperson Humphrey Kabwe said the move by the said losing candidates is shocking and wondered how the by-elections will be conducted with empty government coffers.

Kabwe questioned the logic of President Hichilema that the country has no money.

He advised the Head of State to use the money for by-elections to buy medicine in hospitals and other necessities.

“As Rainbow party, we surprised to see the UPND petitioning over 30 parliamentary seats which will cost the country millions of kwacha. Recently President Hichilema told the nation that the coffers are empty but on the other hand his party is creating unnecessary by-elections that would cost the country millions of kwacha. As a party, we want to remind President Hichilema and UPND that during their time in opposition they condemned PF for spending money on by-election instead of buying medicine in hospitals and give Bursaries to students,” said Kabwe.

Kabwe said the UPND should not see by-elections as normal simply because they are in government.

“By-election have become normal because you are in government? Or you want to secure 2/3 representation in Parliament so that you can pass unnecessary laws in the National assembly? As a party, we find this behaviour to be strange thus we are challenging President Hakainde Hichilema to tell the nation why his government would want to spend millions of kwacha on by-elections instead of actualizing his free education policy (nursery to university). In addition to this, let him tell the nation what has changed for him and his Party to abandon their strong stance on spending money on by-elections.”

Kabwe said President Hichilema should instruct his UPND members to withdraw the petitions if he means well for citizens.

“…we urge President Hakainde Hichilema if he means well to begin fulfilling his campaign promises and advise his members to immediately withdraw those petitions.”