DMMU DISPATCHES TEAM TO MUSHINDAMO TO ASSESS MARKET DAMAGE THAT LEFT 6 INJURED

Lusaka ~ Fri, 10 Sept 2021

By Brightwel Chabusha

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit has sent a team of experts to Mushindamo District of North-Western Province to ascertain the extent of damage caused to Kabisapi Market shelter which was blown off by a whirlwind on Monday, leaving 6 traders injured.

Preliminary assessment reveals that the same whirlwind blew off the roofs of the hummer mill and one of the nearby houses beside the market which is believed to have been constructed 16 years ago.

DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe says government through the Office of the Vice President and the Ministry of Local Government, will ensure that the market is repaired within the shortest possible period of time, so that traders can resume their operations before the onset of the rains.

Mr Kabwe says the Republican Vice President Mrs. Mutale Nalumango is saddened by the incident and has assured government’s full support towards the reconstruction of the market structures.

The National Coordinator said his Unit will ensure that a stronger structure is built in line with the ‘Build Back Better’ programme.

“We thank God that despite having six casualties in the incident, we did not lose any life. We now have to ensure that we build strong structures that can withstand the wind or storms in tandem with the varying effects of climate change and in line with the ‘Build Back Better’, program,” Mr. Kabwe said.

He however called for calm amongst marketeers at the affected market as government is doing everything possible to ensure that a better and stronger market facility is constructed.

This is contained in a statement issued by DMMU Senior Communications Officer Mathews Musukwa