HH PRAISES ECL FOR MAKING SMOOTH TRANSITION POSSIBLE



Lusaka ~ Fri, 10 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Hakainde Hichilema has commended former president Edgar Lungu for facilitating the smooth transition.

Addressing parliament, President Hichilema said the African continent

and the world at large holds Zambia in high esteem.

“I commend the electorate who exercised their civic duty to vote for

leaders of their choice in a peaceful manner. Special appreciation go

to the youth who turned up in large numbers to vote and bring about

the change they so much desired. I also want to thank all political

parties and independent candidates for participating in this

election,” he said.

President Hichilema also thanked the Electoral Commission of Zambia

for ensuring that the elections were held in a free and fair

environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I further commend the electoral observers, the church, traditional

leaders and other stakeholders for the distinct roles they played

during and after the elections. Now that the 2021 elections are behind

us, it is time for us to unite as a nation and focus our energies on

developing our country. It is time for all of us to work together and

take Zambia forward. It is time to focus and addressing our common

challenges,” he said.