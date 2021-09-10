HH PRAISES ECL FOR MAKING SMOOTH TRANSITION POSSIBLE

By Brightwell Chabusha
President Hakainde Hichilema has commended former president Edgar Lungu for facilitating the smooth transition.
Addressing parliament, President Hichilema said the African continent
and the world at large holds Zambia in high esteem.
“I commend the electorate who exercised their civic duty to vote for
leaders of their choice in a peaceful manner. Special appreciation go
to the youth who turned up in large numbers to vote and bring about
the change they so much desired. I also want to thank all political
parties and independent candidates for participating in this
election,” he said.
President Hichilema also thanked the Electoral Commission of Zambia
for ensuring that the elections were held in a free and fair
environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I further commend the electoral observers, the church, traditional
leaders and other stakeholders for the distinct roles they played
during and after the elections. Now that the 2021 elections are behind
us, it is time for us to unite as a nation and focus our energies on
developing our country. It is time for all of us to work together and
take Zambia forward. It is time to focus and addressing our common
challenges,” he said.
2 Comments
Barnabas chishimba
That’s our great president
Lazarus
We are Zambians, we are known as peaceful people. I salute you Mr ECL, God bless Zambia. And God bless our President Mr HH let love lead one Zambia one nation under one God.