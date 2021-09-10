IT’LL NOT BE BUSINESS AS USUAL IN POLICE SERVICE, IG KAJOBA WARNS COPS

Lusaka ~ Fri, 10 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Inspector General of police Lemmy Kajoba has cautioned police officers to always avoid engaging in acts of corruption and warned that it’ll not be business as usual in the service.

In a statement, Mr Kajoba reminded police officers to remember that their conduct is guided by an institutional code of ethics.

“His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zambia and Commander in chief of the armed forces, Mr Hakainde Hichilema has been

consistent in his pronouncement that his government will take a zero tolerance approach to any form of corruption. It is with the foregoing that I am cautioning police officers in the rank and file to always avoid engaging in acts of corruption in their discharge of duty. All police officers should

remember that their conduct is guided by our institutional code of ethics which spells out our core values and principles aimed at promoting our professional aspirations for improved police

performance. these core values include integrity, transparency, patriotism, excellency and accountability among others,” Mr Kajoba stated.

He stated that the service is perceived to be one of the most corrupt government institutions.

“It is in the public sphere that the Zambia police service is perceived to be one of the most corrupt government institutions. We therefore need to change this narrative through transformation of

individual attitude towards work and adopt the route of professionalism especially that ours is a law enforcement agency. My timely message to all officers is that, they should at all cost avoid all forms of corrupt practices so as to help eliminate the corruption tag on our institution. Some areas of concern have been in the traffic section, security

check-points and inquiries office. To this end, I am directing divisional commanders across the country to reduce the number of traffic snap check points and security check points. I expect to see change in these areas,” Mr Kajoba stated.

He stated that police officers are expected to play a role in rebuilding the eroding confidence in the police service by members of the public as directed by President Hichilema.

“In the interim, my command will deliberately deploy secret agents in various points of duty such as the ones alluded to, with the aim of monitoring compliance to this directive. All erring officers will meet stern action. In the same vein, I wish to urge members of the public to report any officer found indulging in corrupt practices either to their

supervisors or indeed other established government institutions mandated to handle corruption related matters such as the

anti-corruption commission. Further, i appeal to members of the public to also play their role in stamping out corruption in the country by

avoiding bribing officers whenever they come in conflict with the law as doing so is a crime,” Mr Kajoba stated.

He warned that any member of the public who will be found wanting for any act of corruption will equally be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“The desire of my command is to see total change in attitude towards work by all officers in all points of duty. Mindset change is key for institutional transformation. this should also be reflected in the

manner police officers will be attending to members of the public who are in need of our services as well as in service delivery. It should

not be business as usual,” Mr Kajoba stated.