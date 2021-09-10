NBA GRANTS 3 ORGANISATIONS A PERMIT TO CONDUCT JOINT RESEARCH ON COVID-19

Lusaka ~ Fri, 10 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

THE National Biosafety Authority has granted the Center for Family Health Research in Zambia, Center for Infectious Diseases Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) and University of North Carolina- Global Project Zambia (UNC-GPZ) a permit to conduct joint research on COVID-19.

The three year permit applies to a new research study titled “CoVPN 3008 multi-centered, randomized, efficacy study of immediate VS 3 month deferred vaccination with COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in regions with SARS-COV-2 variants of concern”.

The research will be conducted at four sites in Zambia, Kamwala District Health Centre Research under UNC GPZ, Matero reference clinic – CIDRZ, North Rise – CFRHZ Ndola and Emmasdale – CFRHZ Lusaka.

And the Authority has granted Quick Save and Cold Chain permits to import products which may contain genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

The permits valid for five years have been granted after risk assessment to ascertain the safety of the products.

This is contained in a statement issued by NBA communications officer Sandra Lombe.