IT IS A NEW DAWN, ZAMBIA IS BACK IN BUSINESS – MUTATI



Lusaka ~ Fri, 10 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

UPND Alliance partner Movement for Democratic Change MDC President Hon Felix Mutati has said Zambians have today witnessed a new dawn which has put the country back in business after the inspiring State of the Nation address to parliament by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Mutati said it is worth noting that the speech was centred on how the country can achieve transformation of the economy anchored on unity and innovation.

Mr Mutati said what is also important is the emphasis by President Hichilema that this transformation will happen through the engagement of science and technology at the centre of transforming the economy, creating value and jobs.

He observes that young people who are the future with their creative and innovative minds have in the past not been given space to translate their innovation and creativity into economic value.

Mr Mutati, who is Minister of Technology and Science, a ministry awaiting parliamentary ratification said the role of his newly created ministry will be to ensure the creative minds of the youths especially is nurtured to an extent that it translates into economic value and job creation.

Mr Mutati was speaking to the press today after the colourful official opening of the 1st session of the 13th National Assembly by Zambia’s 7th Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema.