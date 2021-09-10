TIME FOR POLITICS IS GONE – LUBUSHA

Chipata ~ Fri, 10 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Chipangali MP Andrew Lubusha says elected leaders must work towards fulfiling campaign promises.

Mr Lubusha, who is also Eastern Province PF chairperson, said time for politics is gone.

“May I remind all of us that the time for campaigns is well gone and long gone, this is time for us as politicians to work on the many promises that we made to you our good people of Chipangali during the time of the campaigns. We are going to deliver upon our promises without looking at any political affiliation. We are going to work hand in hand with all the elected councillors whether independent, former ruling party the Patriotic Front, we are going to work as brothers and sisters of the same house. We have thrown away politics as at now, will get back to the life of politicking in 2026. Be assured that I, the mayor and the councillors we are going to deliver on our promises,” he said.

Mr Lubusha was speaking during the inauguration of Chipangali Council chairperson Maxson Nkhoma.