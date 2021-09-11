HH TO ATTEND UNGA AS FIRST INTERNATIONAL ASSIGNMENT

Lusaka ~ Sat, 11 Sept, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Hakainde Hichilema is from 20th to 25th September expected to attend the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the United States of America, the first international assignment since becoming President on August 12, 2021.

State House spokesperson Anthony Bwalya disclosed that the President is expected to hold a series of high-level bilateral and multilateral meetings on the side-lines of the General Assembly with other leader.

Mr Bwalya added that the purpose of the meetings is to discuss matters of beneficial development to the people of Zambia.

He said this in a statement issued to the media today.

“Details to the President’s scheduled travel to the USA will subsequently be communicated to the public through official channels at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” read the statement.