KANSANSHI MINE SUSPENDS 250 WORKERS OVER SIT IN PROTEST

Kansanshi ~ Sat, 11 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Kansanshi Mine Plc has suspended over 250 Unionized workers who allegedly participated in an illegal sit in protest over allegations that management has decided to engage a private pension scheme without their knowledge.

The unionized workers yesterday protested and demanded that management addresses them over reports that it had engaged a private pension scheme.

However, the mining company has today taken steps to suspend the workers who allegedly participated in the sit in protest.

Both Labour Permanent Secretary Chanda Kaziya and Mineworkers Union of Zambia General Secretary George Mumba have confirmed the development in an interview.

Mr. Kaziya said it is unfortunate that the unionized workers decided to engage in an illegal strike without following procedure.

He said the matter is being addressed with management.

Meanwhile, MUZ General Secretary George Mumba has advised all the affected workers to resume work as management is being engaged.

The stakeholders are currently engaged in meetings to address the stand off.