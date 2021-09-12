HH SPEECH – INSPIRATIONAL?

The problem I find when you deal with everything Zambia is that, at whatever level you wish to engage with the nation, you must lower your standards significantly just so you can align with the overall national body politic.

It is a low expectation society with a whole bunch of people whose expertise is in having no clue how you solve real life problems – proceeding somewhat like children presuming that all you do in life is claim it & it is yours.

HH’s speech is flat, uninspiring & unoriginal.

Truly sad, sad indeed. When I was young growing up in Zambia, excellency was par for the course.

You have just come out of a landslide election victory carrying high hopes, dreams and aspirations of the nation and you come up with that speech?

Come on now, folks, come on. And in order to somewhat dumpen our collective disappointment, we must pretend for it to be inspirational?

People are even saying, he was articulate – so actually making noises from your mouth which other species of your kind could decipher is inspirational?

He says we will increase ownership mines. How, how the hell how? Is that it, is that it? Where is the meat we can chew on?

Let us look at another example from the speech talking about the tourism sector:

“TO REPOSITION THE SECTOR AMID THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, OUR ADMINISTRATION WILL PUT IN

PLACE A ROBUST PROGRAMME TO FACILITATE A QUICK RECOVERY OF THE SECTOR.”

Another example talking about the energy sector.

“OUR ADMINISTRATION WILL ENSURE THAT THE ENERGY SECTOR HAS AN APPROPRIATE POLICY FRAMEWORK THAT WILL DELIVER AFFORDABLE AND CLEAN ENERGY FROM ALTERNATIVE RENEWABLE GREEN ECONOMY SOURCES”

This all amounts to “I have got sweets in my pocket but I won’t show you. I am writing to tell you.”

If you have sweets & you think they are impressive, why hide them? If you are going to write as you are already doing, why not not just go for it and say what your writing is about?

This is what is contained across the entire of HH’s speech. He thinks so little of our society that he genuinely believes this will inspire the masses.

Are parliamentary speeches not meant to amount to anything and they are to be just another round of political campaign platitudes?

Come on Zambia, cooomme on, even by third world standards this surely is below par.

I remember being in a class where if you got 98% in maths, you would expect to be the last in class.

People celebrated achievements – not hopes & dreams – important as they would be.

But we did not talk hopes & dreams, we proceeded to realise them and then celebrated the achievements that those hopes and dreams inspired.

Across every facet of life – we led and achieved, real achievements – athletics, Mwenya Matete, Boxing, Loti Mwale, Football, the famed KK11, Chess, Lawn Tennis, Squash, Academia & in politics, we would have truly ground breaking speeches from our leaders, talk of the Mulungushi Reforms, the Matero Reforms (truly earth shuttering speeches, written about and forever etched in history books) – we did not talk about how good we thought we were, we did stuff & other people talked about us in a classic and understated national tradition, then of self minimisation.

Now, the nation is so devoid of anything of actual accomplishment & excellence that merely hoping to get something done becomes a national cause for celebration and partying.

Now even just the simple act of managing to turn up in parliament, wearing a suit & reading some googled statements and managing to be heard would become a focus for national ululation and celebration.

You celebrate, you dance & get inspired. Perhaps, it is a generational thing – maybe we have passed our time.

You define your own success and celebrate them and hope to God that it actually makes your lives better, for when did lying to oneself ever improve anyone’s lot?

But we are where we are, we will sit this one out.