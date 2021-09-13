BILL 10 WON’T RETURN TO PARLEY – HAIMBE

Lusaka ~ Mon, 13 Sept 2021

Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe says the failed Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 will not be returned to Parliament.

Mr Haimbe said the UPND government will start a fresh constitutional reform process through a consultative mechanism.

He said the people of Zambia will however have to decide whether they want to use a commission or technical committee to reform their supreme law.

He said this during Sunday Interview programme on ZNBC TV.

Haimbe also said it may be necessary to subject the Bill of Rights to a referendum as part of the Constitutional making process.

Meanwhile, Mr Haimbe has clarified that the introduction of the fast track Stolen Assets Mechanism and Courts is not a witch-hunt of leaders from the previous government.

He said the idea of coming up with such a mechanism and courts is to ensure public funds that were stolen under the previous government are not taken out of the country.