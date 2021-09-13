ELECTRICITY TARIFFS TO GO UP

Lusaka ~ Mon, 13 Sept 2021
Brightwell Chabusha
Zesco Limited has welcomed the proposal of introducing cost reflective electricity tariffs.
Zesco Senior corporate Affairs Manager John Kunda says this will be good for the utility as it will attract more private investments in the sector.
Dr. Kunda says the introduction of cost reflective tariffs has been the power utility’s long time desire.
He states that Zesco has however been waiting for the Cost of Service study from the Energy Regulation Board -ERB, on which it intended to base its cost reflective electricity tariffs.
Dr. Kunda said Zesco equally welcomes government’s plans to introduce structural and financial reforms at the power company.
He said such reforms fall in line with Zesco’s desire and vision to remain a more viable power utility company.
On Friday, President Hakainde Hichilema announced intentions of his administration to introduce cost reflective electricity tariffs as part of reforms to support the power utility company to become more viable.
10 Comments
sleepyjoe
Okay….so its true ka! that we are going to be worse off now that before ka…..Electricity will go up, fuel will go up with a resultant commodity prices going up. Do we seriously have to do some more MMD stunts? This country never really benefited from all they so called ‘imposed austerity measures” We shall miss you PF!!!!
Phalesi mumba
Read to understand not to respond. Miss Pf for what,for who🙄🙄🙄
makasa patrick
Let’s wait and see we are in the new dawn.
Lilua
The headline and the write up are very much different!!!
Phalesi mumba
Tooo much! The headline is deceiving.
Chiti Kennedy
You don’t need to insult anyone for his or her opinion, “headline doesn’t lie”, and here it’s about adjusting tariffs upwards and not about opening schools.
Wake up that’s the reality you have to accept
sleepyjoe
Thanks Kennedy for responding on my behalf..some people have closed up minds and wouldn’t want others to make contributions for or against the current govt….we are all entitled to belong to diff political affiliations….President HH is a good man but the people who think they own him are the ones painting a bad pic….Thanks Patrick, Liua and Phalesi for your mature responses
Jackson
Let’s wait and see how it gies
Liverson
Don’t worry the adjustment was planned by pf cadres who ‘re still running the institution but very soon bally will fix them like he fixed the police.
Alex
The issue here is to understand “Cost” a serious audit needs to be carried out to ZESCO’S cost, otherwise all Inefficiencies will be passed to the consumers which I believe is against the President’s desire to lower the cost of living for the Zambian people