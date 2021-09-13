ELECTRICITY TARIFFS TO GO UP

Lusaka ~ Mon, 13 Sept 2021

Brightwell Chabusha

Zesco Limited has welcomed the proposal of introducing cost reflective electricity tariffs.

Zesco Senior corporate Affairs Manager John Kunda says this will be good for the utility as it will attract more private investments in the sector.

Dr. Kunda says the introduction of cost reflective tariffs has been the power utility’s long time desire.

He states that Zesco has however been waiting for the Cost of Service study from the Energy Regulation Board -ERB, on which it intended to base its cost reflective electricity tariffs.

Dr. Kunda said Zesco equally welcomes government’s plans to introduce structural and financial reforms at the power company.

He said such reforms fall in line with Zesco’s desire and vision to remain a more viable power utility company.

On Friday, President Hakainde Hichilema announced intentions of his administration to introduce cost reflective electricity tariffs as part of reforms to support the power utility company to become more viable.