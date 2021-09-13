HH SAYS ZAMBIANS WANT REDUCED COST OF LIVING

Lusaka ~ 13 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Hakainde Hichilema has called on Cabinet and Provincial Ministers to work in unison to realise the developmental goals of the citizens.

And President Hichilema has said Zambians want a reduced cost of living which has skyrocketed.

Speaking at the Induction Ceremony for Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre today, President Hichilema said Zambians voted UPND into power so that it could turn around the economy.

“People have given us the mandate to deliver on their expectations. We are not on holiday, we are here to work. We must exceed people’s expectations. Walk around the streets of Lusaka and elsewhere and listen to what people are saying – we are free again,” he said.

“We were voted into office on premise of turning around the economy. When others were giving opinion polls which were baseless we understood what the people wanted. They wanted to see a reduced cost of living. Part of our agenda is to lower the cost of living, create jobs, and create business opportunities for all our people, not just our people.”

Meanwhile, President Hichilema stressed the need for the procurement procedures to be changed “and we have to do it quickly.”

The President also said that he will not hesitate to make reshuffles in the “New Dawn” Administration if need be.

He told both Cabinet and Provincial Ministers that they have to deliver on time on the Zambians’ expectations.

And the Head of State said there should not be transgression between ministers and technocrats in their various roles.

He called on ministers to provide necessary leadership to ensure productive working environment.

President Hichilema reminded Ministers that the offices they are occupying are not theirs but for the Zambians.

“You are occupying an office that belongs to the people of Zambia not yourself. I have observed with ministers in the previous government even in the way they used to walk as if it’s their offices,” he said.

“Cabinet requires us to be confidential at all times, it requires us to declare interest where it is required…We should do so without being reminded. People will tell you that this is freedom.”