MKUSHI COURT UPHOLDS ELECTION OF MULUMBA AS COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON

Mkushi ~ Mon, 13 Sept, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

MKUSHI Resident Magistrate Mwiinga M. Simaanya has upheld the election of Mr. Stavious Mulumba as duly elected Council Chairperson for Serenje district.

This is in a matter in which losing Independent Candidate Mr. Patrick Munshya had petitioned the election of Patriot Front (PF) candidate Mr. Mulumba citing electoral malpractices.

But when the matter came up for judgment today, Magistrate Simaanya said the petitioner did not meet the requisite threshold of proof.

“We find no merit in the Petition as the allegations by the Petitioner were not substantiated with cogent evidence and above all, the requisite threshold of proof was not met. We therefore uphold the election of the respondent as the duly elected Council Chairperson for Serenje district,” read part of the judgement.

Magistrate Simaanya, after dismissing the petition, ordered that each party bears their own costs.

This is according to a statement issued by Serenje Town Council public relations officer Mr. Oscar Malipenga.