NDOLA COUNCIL FLASHES OUT TRADERS OPERATING OPEN-AIR ‘BUTCHERIES’ IN MARKETS

Ndola ~ Mon, 13 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

In an effort to maintain hygiene and restore sanity in markets, the Ndola City Council has deployed a team of officers to remove traders who sell fresh meat in open air and operate makeshift shebeens in markets and bus stations.

This has been disclosed by Ndola City Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Waluka Mwaekwa who said a team comprising public health inspectors and Council police officers took action to stop the illegal acts.

“The local authority, through the established task force, deployed the team after it observed that the illegal alcohol dens are becoming

havens for underage drinking and hiding places for petty thieves who

are terrorising people working from the stations and markets as well as the general public. The makeshift shebeens have also become a conduit for other nuisances such as urinating and defecating in unauthorised places and the use of empty packages or other discarded materials for disposal of human waste,” Ms Mwaekwa said.

“These illegal entities are a security and health risk as the food sold has the capacity to spread diseases and cause food poisoning. The Ndola City Council would like to urge the members of public to buy their meat products from designated butcheries within their localities and not from traders who illegally sell fresh meat in open air.”

She said the licenced butcheries are able to comply with the minimum requirements to preserve the quality of the products sold to the public.

“The sale of fresh meat in open air and unauthorised sale of liquor is prohibited as stipulated in Statutory Instrument No 12 of 2018 on Street Vending and Nuisances, Amendment No. 2, the Public Health Act Cap 295 and the Liquor Licensing Act No.20 of 2012 of the laws of Zambia. The Council will confiscate any meat sold in open air and prosecute the traders that will resist to be removed from the markets and bus stations,” she said.