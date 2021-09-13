POLICE STOP MINI RIOT IN MTENDERE AFTER JUVENILE GETS ELECTROCUTED

Lusaka ~ Mon, 13 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police last evening dispersed Mtendere residents who rioted after a juvenile was electrocuted.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said they received a report of electrocution alleged to have occurred on 12th September, 2021 around 1900 hours opposite Mtendere Clinic.

“Mariana Mumbi aged 62 of Mtendere reported that her grandchild, male juvenile Frederick Mwisa aged 07 was electrocuted whilst playing near a makeshift stall where there was a live electricity cable. A mini riot erupted but police quickly moved in and quelled it by dispersing all those who wanted to take advantage of the situation to loot innocent people’s shops using teargas. The body of the deceased is in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem,” Mrs Katongo stated.

“Rioters damaged one shop and stole all second hand pairs of shoes. The value of property stolen has not yet been ascertained as the owner of the shop was not available at time of occurrence. Investigations have been instituted in the matter of the electrocution and also with a view of arresting those who looted the shop.”