Unions and Kansanshi Ponder Restoration of Suspended Workers

The mine unions and management at Kansanshi Mine Plc are still in talks to reinstate over 200 unionized workers who were suspended last week for taking part in a sit in protest over the introduction of a new pension scheme.

Labour Commissioner Givens Muntangwa has told a media briefing in Solwezi that management and the mine unions are still reviewing the cases one by one to come up with a position on the suspended unionized workers.

Mr. Muntangwa said it is unfortunate workers engaged in an illegal strike over a matter that is contained in their Collective Agreement.

He said the unions engaged management to come up with a pension scheme having looked at what was prevailing in the old system.

Mr. Muntangwa stated that management gave a go-ahead to the union to proceed with a pension scheme with better perks for miners after leaving employment.

He added that it was sad the unionized workers were agitated and came up with allegations against management and decided to engage in an illegal strike.

Mr. Muntangwa said the negotiations are currently underway to find a solution for the unionized workers who were suspended.

And National Union of Miners and Allied Workers President James Chansa said for now it is difficult for them to give a position because discussions are still underway.

He said talking about the matter now would pre-empty ongoing negotiations with management over the matter.