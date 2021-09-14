OVER 200 ABORTIONS RECORDED IN KITWE MONTHLY, EXPERTS REVEAL

Kitwe ~ Tue, 14 Sept 2021

The Zambia Association of Gynaecologists and Obstetricians (ZAGO) has expressed concern over high abortions in Kitwe District.

The organization’s Committee member Dr. Christopher N’gandwe disclosed that Kitwe Teaching Hospital records two hundred cases a month on average and mostly from teenagers.

Dr. N’gandwe said the biggest challenge is from unsafe abortion that causes many maternal deaths.

He said experts will be closely investigating the district to ascertain why Kitwe District is the only place in Zambia with such high cases.

Dr Ng’andwe adds that while safe abortion can be offered at most public health institutions for free, stigma around the subject compels many women and girls to seek unsafe methods to terminate pregnancy and often the consequences can be life threatening.

ZAGO has organized a media training in Kitwe on Comprehensive abortion care and law on abortion in Zambia.