NFCA Mining Employees Protest Over Low Pay

Hundreds of miners at Non-Ferrous Mining Company-Africa in Chambishi have staged a peaceful protest demanding improved working conditions.

The miners who have abandoned work demanding to be addressed by management as asking for harmonisation of their basic salary.

One of the miners spoken to said, the hundreds want management to effect an increment of K 6,000 across the board for all miners.

He said it does not matter on which contractor one belongs to but there must be fairness on the payment of salaries to every miner who goes underground.

The miners have also accused unions of having failed in negotiating for better working conditions.

They said the union should have negotiated for harmonized working conditions in comparison to other mining firms such as Mopani Copper Mine and Konkola Copper Mine.

“All these mines are dealing in Copper mining, so why should my salary be less compared to another person working for Kansanshi or KCM, we all go underground and we will not accept to be paid peanuts while others are getting better money,” another miner said.

Meanwhile, Management is currently locked up in a meeting with Labour Commissioner Givens Muntangwa who has come direct from Solwezi with mine union leaders.