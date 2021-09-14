SEAN TEMBO TELLS HH TO PAY ATTENTION TO ADVICE FOR HIM TO SUCCEED

Lusaka ~ Sat, 11 Sept, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) president Sean Tembo has implored President Hakainde Hichilema to pay special attention to the advice he gives him from time to time, if he expects to succeed in his new job.

In a statement issued to the media today, Mr Tembo said he owes the President nothing but the naked truth unlike those in his inner circle who might be on a “gluttonous quest.”

He said President Hichilema has the option to choose between the advice of his praise singers and the advice of his critics adding that whatever choice the Head of State makes will determine the verdict of his presidency after five years.

PeP president also reiterated that the President should reconsider his decision to get an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan and put the country on an IMF programme

“On a similar note, we wish to reiterate our previous advice to the President for him to reconsider his decision to get an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan and put the country on an IMF programme,” he said.

“Neither our current fiscal position nor balance of payment position warrants such a desperate measure. And with copper prices sustainably higher in the medium to long term due to the advent of electric vehicles, there is no doubt that the country will comfortably meet its domestic and external debt obligations. Therefore there is no need for an IMF bailout loan, unless the President has certain ulterior motives which are unknown to the rest of the nation. “

And Mr Tembo mentioned that he is impressed to note that the new UPND administration has started adopting some of the advice he has been giving them.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we are impressed to note that the new UPND administration has started adopting some of the advice that we have been giving them. On 23rd August 2021 we issued a press statement advising President Hichilema to first undertake a performance audit of senior civil servants before deciding on who to dismiss and who to retain. This piece of advice was initially met with resistance and resentment from the UPND administration,” he said.

“However, through a statement issued by his spokesperson, we are pleased to note that President Hichilema has decided to adopt our advice and will undertake a performance audit of senior civil servants which will be used as a basis for determining who to dismiss and who to keep. Such a development is progressive to the nation as we shall be assured that senior civil servants will not be dismissed and replaced on the sole basis of their surnames or perceived political affiliation to the former ruling party.”