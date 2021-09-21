DAVIES MWILA RESIGNS AS PF SG, SAYS IT’S TIME TO HAND OVER LEADERSHIP TO OTHERS

Lusaka ~ Tue, 21 Sept 2021

Patriotic Front secretary general Davis Mwila has resigned from the party’s position and told journalists this evening that it’s time to pass on the leadership baton.

He has further thanked party president Edgar Lungu for giving him rare and glittering opportunity to serve as the party’s secretary general since 2016.

Mr. Mwila has since asked the members to continue rebranding and rebuilding the party.

He assured members that his services are still available as he will continue being part of the MCC.