FAITH’S LAWYERS ASK FOR MORE TIME; SHE’LL REAPPEAR FOR FURTHER QUESTIONING

Lusaka ~ Tue, 21 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

After hours of questioning by Police in Lusaka today on the alleged K 65 million money found in a New Kasama house, journalist Faith Musonda is due to reappear on Thursday for further interrogation.

Ms Katongo, a former ZNBC presenter and ZDA communications manager, appeared at the Division Headquarters in the company of her lawyers from Makebi Zulu law firm.

“Faith Musonda availed herself to Police today at Lusaka Division Police Headquaters in the company of her lawyers Makebi Zulu and Jonas Zimba,” police spokesperson Mrs Esther Katongo said.

“Her Lawyers have requested for more time, hence she will appear on Thursday this week. In the spirit of justice, police granted their request.”