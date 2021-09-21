GOVT TO CONSTRUCT BUS STATION BEHIND LEVY MALL

Lusaka ~ Tue, 21 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The government has announced plans to construct a bus station behind Levy Junction Mall and another on Kafue Road to decongest the central business district.

This new development was announced by local government minister Gary Nkombo.

Mr Nkombo said the Government wants to bring sanity in bus stations for commuters and drivers.

The bus station at Levy Mall will cater for east-bound commuters who live in areas such as Roma, Chelstone and Avondale while the Kafue road station will cover Chawama, Makeni and other places in the southern direction.