IG WARNS COPS: HEED GOVT’S DIRECTIVE TO STOP SNAP ROAD BLOCKS

Lusaka ~ Tue, 21 Sept, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has directed all Provincial Deputy Police Commissioners to ensure that traffic police officers under their charge heed to the government pronouncement made by the Minister of Home Affairs Jack Mwiimbu on the suspension of Snap Road Traffic checkpoints across the country.

Mr Kajoba guided that only recognized Security Checkpoints, which are those that operate on a 24 hour basis, should remain operational.

He said in a statement issued to the press today by Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo that the recognized Security Checkpoints in Lusaka Province include Kafue Bridge along Great North road South, Makeni turn off along Mumbwa road, Kabangwe along Great North road Kabwe road, Chirundu-Siavonga junction and Mono turn off.

The IG said recognized Security Checkpoints on the Copperbelt Province include, Kafulafuta, Luanshya-Kitwe-Ndola junction, Kafue Bridge, Sakanya, Mukambo, Sabina, Solwezi Junction and Kasumbalesa while those in Central Province include, Manyumbi/Luanshimba, Chisamba, Kapirimposhi Great North road, Kapirimposhi Ndola road, Ndabala, Pensulo and Nangoma.

“Luapula Province four security check points (i) Musaila Serenje Samfya Mansa Junction (ii) Luwingu Mansa (iii) Mwense (iv) Nchelenge,” he said.

“N/Western Province two Security Check Points (i) Mutanda-Solwezi. (i) Kapijimpanga Chingola road. (ii) St. Dorothy….Eastern Province three Security Check Points (i) Kacholola (ii) Lundazi road (iii) Chanida….Western Province three Security Check Points (i) Kasaya-L/stone road (ii) Sioma Bridge (iii) Kalabo road.”

The recognized Security Checkpoints in Northern Province include Nkole Fumu, Kasesha as well as Luwingu while those in Muchinga Province include Nakonde-Mbala turn-off, Isoka-Mafinga turn-off, Chinsali Nambuluma Police post and Mpika near the Weigh Bridge.

In Southern Province, the recognized Security Checkpoints include Livingstone Weigh Bridge, Nakatindi Road ZAWA Gate and 10 Miles Mazabuka.

And Kajoba said traffic police officers will however conduct highway motorised patrols and shall be expected to perform traffic management duties when need arises until such a time when command will revisit the operations of traffic snap checkpoints.