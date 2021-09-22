FOUR DETAINED FOR ASSAULTING MAN AT COURT

Lusaka ~ Wed, 22 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have detained four people out of 10 suspects that were rounded up for assulting one person during the ruling of the Lusaka mayoral election petition.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the victim sustained a swollen face.

“Police in Lusaka yesterday, 21st September, 2021 picked up 10 suspects for allegedly Assaulting Kafula Chileshe aged 39 of Matero Compound at the Magistrate Court complex. It is alleged that the victim was assaulted at the gate as he was going to attend a Court session where there was ruling in the petition of Lusaka Mayoral seat and that whilst at the gate, a green mini bus stopped near him and the occupants descended on him and begun beating him. He sustained a swollen face and general body pains,” Katongo stated.

She stated that police who rushed to the scene apprehended 10 suspects out of which four were positively identified by the suspect during an identification parade which was conducted today.

Mrs Katongo stated that those identified are Robby Chinyama, Lackson Tembo, Vincent Zulu and Chivuka Chinyama who have been charged with Assault Occassioning Actual Bodily Harm (OABH) .

She stated that the four are detained in police custody awaiting Court appearance.