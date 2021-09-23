“MAY GOD KEEP HH OUR LEADER,” PRAYS HIS FORMER PRISON MATE FARRAH HUSSEIN

Hussein, who last money couldn’t hide his joy after President Hakainde Hichilema won the August 12 election, revealed that he was in the same prison when the Head of State was detained on treason charges.

Today, Farrah has nothing but praised for HH and he says “we voted for him to represent us”.

He wrote:

President Hakainde Hichilema attended the UN General Assembly for the first time. He is so far representing us well. This is what Zambians voted for. We wanted him to maintain our democracy and to implement policies that can grow our economy. That’s why our president has created a Ministry for SMEs. Through this Ministry, small businesses will grow and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

May God keep our leader!

One Zambia, One Nation!