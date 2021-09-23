I’LL DO EVERYTHING TO DELIVER DEVELOPMENT TO ZAMBIA – HH

Lusaka ~ Thur, 23 Sept, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Hakainde Hichilema has said democracy and the Rule of Law will help him run the country in a manner that delivers democratic dividends and accelerated development.

The Head of State said when he held talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House in Washington DC that he will do everything to deliver development to the people of Zambia.

He also said that he will use his mandate carefully for the benefit of citizens.

The President said he is grateful to Zambians especially the young people for having ushered his New Dawn Administration into office at a time when the country was almost turning into an autocratic state due to heavy handedness.

He emphasized the importance of dealing with climate change.

The Head of State disclosed that the said need is what prompted him to establish Ministry of Green Economy and Environment to deal specifically with issues of greenhouse gases.

And US Vice President said she has fond memories of Zambia having visited the country as a child.