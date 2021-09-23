MILUPI DISSOLVES RDA BOARD

Lusaka ~ Thur, 23 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi has dissolved the Road Development Agency Board.

“The Board of Directors of the Road Development Agency has been dissolved with immediate effect. By virtue of being the appointing authority and in line with established law, I hereby withdraw the appointment to the board of the Road Development Agency with immediate effect,” Mr Milupi said according to a statement issued by ministry public relations officer Jeff Banda.

He has since thanked those that served on the RDA board for the service rendered to the agency and has wished them well in their future endeavors.