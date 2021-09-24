PF APOLOGISES TO ZAMBIANS FOR NOT LISTENING TO THEIR CONCERNS

Lubin

Lusaka ~ Fri, 24 Sept, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The opposition Patriotic Front (PF) has apologised to citizens for having paid a deaf ear to their plight during the party’s tenure in government.

Speaking when he featured on Radio Phoenix’s “Let the People Talk Program” today, PF vice president Given Lubinda acknowledged that people voted PF out because they were hurt.

Mr Lubinda however remained optimistic that the party will bounce into power because it will work on all the issues being raised by Zambians.

“The caller said PF lost because cadres were getting money from bus drivers, this will be taken seriously and be added in the postmortem. Patrick also said that we stopped listening, all that will be included so that we can be more listening party,” he said.

And the party vice president said the people of Zambia will turn back to PF because the ruling UPND is going against its promises.

He said Zambians are watching whatever the ruling party is doing contrary to what is expected.