POLICE OPT TO ZIP THEIR MOUTHS OVER FAITH’S ISSUE WHILE PROBE GOES ON

Lusaka ~ Fri, 24 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambia Police Service says it will now remain quiet on the investigations of Faith Musonda involving the K65 million cash money found in her house.

On Thursday, police questioned Faith for more than eight hours at Lusaka Central police following the discovery on 17th September of ZMW 65, 330, 000.00 and USD$ 57,350.00 suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained.

The money was found in a house in Lusaka’s new Kasama area alleged to belong to Faith after a tip off from some individuals.

On Thursday, Faith was at Lusaka Central Police from 14:05 hours to 22:30 hours for interrogations where one of her lawyers Makebi Zulu only told Journalists that they had made progress.

Another lawyer representing Faith is Jonas Zimba.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said despite remaining mute on the matter, investigations have continued.

Katongo said Police would get back to the public through the media once investigations are concluded.

“For now, we opt to remain quiet, however investigations have continued in the matter. We will get back to the public through the media once investigations are concluded,” Mrs Katongo said.