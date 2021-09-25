KAMBWILI AND BANDA ADMIT ABDUCTING 2 CHILDREN OF ASIAN ORIGIN

Lusaka ~ Sat, 25 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Two people have accused of abducting two children of Asian origin have appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to the offence.

Chilumina Kambwili, 39, a businessman and Hellen Banda, a maid aged 28, appeared before chief resident magistrate Dominic Makalichi on two counts of abduction and theft of a motor vehicle.

The two allegedly abducted Sundrshan Patel and Njlakshi Patel out of care and protection of their parent, Kumar D. Patel.

Banda and Kambwili committed the offences on September 13, 2021.

The two also admitted to stealing a Toyota Allion registration number BAG 5479 worth K110,000, the property of Mr Patel.

Banda, after her guilty plea, explained that it was true that she took the children who are not her relatives.

She said she was working at their parent’s house as a maid but was fired for being absent.

Banda said she decided to take the children to Kabanana compound where she stays.

And Kambwili said he took the children from their parent’s home without authority because they were not paying him his salary.

He said he knew that it was an offence to take someone’s children without authority.

The court adjourned the case to September 28 for facts and sentencing.