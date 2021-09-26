HH TO RETURN HOME ON MONDAY

Lusaka ~ Sun, 26 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Hakainde Hichilema will today depart the United States of America for Lusaka after attending the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

President Hichilema, while in the States, held a series of high-level bilateral and multilateral meetings, among them with the World Bank and IMF officials.

The President and his entourage are scheduled to depart U.S. from Washington, D.C. Dulles International Airport, and arrive in Lusaka tomorrow, Monday, 27th September, 2021 at about 14:30 hours at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

This is according to a statement issued by presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya.