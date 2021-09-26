”LET GOVERNMENT JOBS BE FOR ZAMBIANS IN ZAMBIA”

By George Mtonga

During President HH zoom meeting, there was a question of hiring the diaspora to be part of the government. Im not sure in what capacity this was asked. As in employ them and pay them a salary? Or have certain technical expertise sit on advisory boards for specific organisations etc.

While i certainly support the diaspora being involved in government, i would think a volunteer basis would make sense.

Jobs should to go Zambians in Zambia. It’s about opportunity. Many Zambians in the diaspora already have personal opportunities in larger economies and I dont think it would be fair for them to start taking up jobs at the expense of talent in Zambia.

Those that wish to serve the country can keep their jobs in the diaspora but serve in advisory capacity to institutions or organizations.

While the diaspora love zambia, they are generally out of touch with the local issues. In this regard we need local guys while the diaspora bring in global expertise so we merge the two and that can help us get the benefits of talent from abroad.

But I don’t see any sense in people who already have access to a multitude of opportunities taking jobs from local Zambians.

We can serve in a volunteer capacity in the interest of our Republic without increasing the government wage bill.

Papa G