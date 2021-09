Ndola ~ Sun, 26 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A named man of Ndola’s Masala area has allegedly impregnated his 17-year-old biological daughter.

The daughter disclosed that her first sexual encounter with her dad happened earlier last year with a condom but later, her father started having unprotected sex with her until she got pregnant.

The mother to the child passed away in 2019.

The man is currently in police custody awaiting to appear in court.