HOW WILL IT BENEFIT ZAMBIA IF WE CHANGE THE NAME OF THE VICTORIA FALLS?

By Nkweto Tembwe

With all due respect to ba Shikulu Bantu, ba Lumumba, his suggestions are misdirected, and blind to the bigger picture of marketing the Falls, a renowned world wonder.

If we change the name, how will that benefit the country?

….and by the way, has anyone complained about the name apart from a few Rasta men dotted around Zambia?

And talking about being original why does Proff Lumumba seem to be mimicking Dr Martin Luther King junior!

Let me also hasten to say any one that reads about the Victorial Falls will also learn about the local names for this wonder, same with anyone that visits….

Name changing is surely not a priority for our country Prof Lumumba.

SAFARI NJEMA