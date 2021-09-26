HOW WILL IT BENEFIT ZAMBIA IF WE CHANGE THE NAME OF THE VICTORIA FALLS?

By Nkweto Tembwe
With all due respect to ba Shikulu Bantu, ba Lumumba, his suggestions are misdirected, and blind to the bigger picture of marketing the Falls, a renowned world wonder.
If we change the name, how will that benefit the country?
….and by the way, has anyone complained about the name apart from a few Rasta men dotted around Zambia?
And talking about being original why does Proff Lumumba seem to be mimicking Dr Martin Luther King junior!
Let me also hasten to say any one that reads about the Victorial Falls will also learn about the local names for this wonder, same with anyone that visits….
Name changing is surely not a priority for our country Prof Lumumba.
SAFARI NJEMA
2 Comments
Marson
But what is the actual alternative name that they are calling for, Mr Columnist? And whom are these Rasta men in Zambia that you talk of? Has anyone explained to them that ‘the smoke that thunders’ is not the smoke that they are thinking of, lol.
Barney Chanda
My suggestion is that the name NOT be changed. It is full of history. It is one of the natural wonders of the world. Tourists visit Victoria Falls and then go home and boast of their knowledge of the falls by calling it “The smoke that Thunders”.