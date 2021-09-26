ZAMBIA TO HOST IMF STAFF VISIT THIS WEEK

Lusaka ~ Sun, 26 Sept 2021
Zambia is this week scheduled to host a technical staff visit from the International Monetary Fund beginning tomorrow, September 27, 2021 to October 1, 2021.
According to a statement issued by the treasury, the IMF staff will work with the ministry to understand the key policies and specific reform measures prioritised by the new dawn Administration.
“The government would also provide the fund with an update on most recent economic developments and outlook for the remainder of the year,” the statement stated further.
It is hoped that the visit the IMF team will lead to approval of a bailout package for Zambia.