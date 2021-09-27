DRIVER AND PEDESTRIAN DIE IN NAKONDE ACCIDENT

Nakonde ~ Mon, 27 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A driver and a juvenile pedestrian have died in an accident which occurred in Nakonde District today.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the accident happened around 11 30 hours at Ntatumbila Village, 63 Kilometres West of Nakonde Town in Chief Waitwika’s area along Nakonde- Mbala road.

Mrs Katongo stated that the accident involved a Scania Truck registration number ACZ 9394 and Trailer number ACX 1132T, property of Jabca Investment Construction Ltd of Kitwe, which was being driven by Isaac Simuchimba aged 35 of Ntindi village, Nakonde District from West to Eastern direction with three passengers on board.

She stated that the truck was laden with Manganese ores and was enroute to Tanzania.

“The accident happened when the driver of the Scania Truck lost control of the motor vehicle due to excessive speed and in the process careered off the road, overturned and the cargo container fell off the trailer to the right side and landed on three pedestrians ( pupils) who were walking off the road. Due to the Impact, the driver sustained suspected multiple body injuries and died on the spot while the three passengers sustained serious injuries,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that those trapped underneath the cargo container are female Juvenile Georgina Namwinga aged 09 of Ntatumbila Village in Nakonde District a Grade three pupil at Ntatumbila Primary School who died on the spot while two other pupils of the same school aged 10 and six sustained serious body injuries and are admitted to Nakonde District Hospital.

Mrs Katongo stated that the bodies of the two deceased persons are in Nakonde Urban clinic mortuary awaiting postmortem.