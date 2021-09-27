SILAVWE SLAMS THE RETURN OF UPND CADRES TO THE MARKETS, BUS STATIONS

Lusaka ~ Mon, 27 Sept, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The opposition Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ) has slammed the move by the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) to return their cadres to markets and trading places.

GPZ president Jackson Silavwe said implored President Hakainde find creative ways of empowering party members away from public spaces.

This follows remarks UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson, Mr. Obvious Mwaliteta who is quoted having said the party will set up branches everywhere, including markets, because there is nothing wrong in doing so.

Mr Mwaliteta added that party cadres who will run the branches will not take responsibility of collecting revenue in markets but to maintain order.

He said it is only fair for people who worked hard to see the party in Government to benefit from available empowerment initiatives.

“My cadres will have branches everywhere, including the markets, the only thing they will not do is to take over operations of the council,” he said.

However, Mr Silavwe said no market or bus station has ever been built by a political party to warrant the presence of cadres in public places.

“The return of the UPND cadres to the markets and bus stations intimated by the UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson, Mr. Obvious Mwaliteta is totally unacceptable and must be condemned by every well meaning Citizen,” he said.

“As Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ), we urge President Hakainde and the UPND leadership to find creative ways of empowering their members away from markets and bus stations and all our public spaces. No market or bus station has ever been built by a political party or cadres to warrant their presence in these public places. Public spaces are for every Zambians irregardless of their political affiliation.”

Meanwhile, Silavwe said it is not the duty of ordinary Zambians to reward the UPND members who contributed to their election victory.

He explained that the responsibility squarely lays on the shoulders of the Head of State and the UPND leadership.

The opposition leader urged the ruling party to depoliticise the markets and bus station forthwith.