USING KALOBA TO PAY BACK KALOBA

By Simon Mulenga Mwila

Those clapping for the IMF money… Let me explain to you in simple terms!

It’s like you borrow K1,000 from a friend at 50% for a month.. Monthend ya fika to pay that K1,500 wapeza ulibe.. So you go to another friend to borrow K2,000 at 50% so that you pay back that K1,500 you owe that first friend..

In short using kaloba to payback kaloba… USING PRESSURE TO SORT OUT PRESSURE! 🙆🏾‍♂️

Nipano tuli 🚶🏾‍♂️