USING KALOBA TO PAY BACK KALOBA

By Simon Mulenga Mwila
Those clapping for the IMF money… Let me explain to you in simple terms!
It’s like you borrow K1,000 from a friend at 50% for a month.. Monthend ya fika to pay that K1,500 wapeza ulibe.. So you go to another friend to borrow K2,000 at 50% so that you pay back that K1,500 you owe that first friend..
In short using kaloba to payback kaloba… USING PRESSURE TO SORT OUT PRESSURE! 🙆🏾♂️
Nipano tuli 🚶🏾♂️
Ba chi colour
So what is your solution since PF borrowed same kaloba and stole most of the money??
Mk
Yes so whats your suggestion becoz pf borowed that money and then stole it..Where are we now..? in presure.! we wl clear dat presure in long term basis bt upnd has a plan..