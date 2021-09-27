ZAMBIA IS NOW BEING LOOKED AT IN A DIFFERENT WAY, SAYS HH

Lusaka ~ Mon, 27 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Hakainde Hichilema says there is need to reconstruct the economy as not doing so will make his government fail to support the country’s healthcare system among other important things.

Speaking upon his arrival from the US where he was attending the UN General Assembly and held a series of meetings on behalf of Zambia, President Hichilema said reconstructing the economy is the New Dawn Administration’s number one agenda.

“Unless we reconstruct the economy, we cannot create jobs, we cannot support health, and we cannot support education. The economic reconstruction is number one. And when we set this agenda, we will not wave around it, we will stay focused, and we know that is where the benefits are,” he said.

And the President said the International Community is now looking at Zambia in a good way.

He said his government has generated goodwill adding that the said goodwill will be exploited to benefit Zambians.

“We have generated good will and we will to exploit this good will to the best of our abilities to benefit the people of Zambia,” he said.

“I emphasise, whatever we do, you will see this tradition. Wherever we go, whatever we do is for the people of Zambia. You will see credibility return to Zambia once again and we said so before we took office that we will raise the bar. We are just beginning.”

Commenting on corruption, President Hichilema said no political hammer will be used in the fight against the vice.

“We understand the anxiety Zambian have because a lot of their resources were taken away from them. Our intent is very clear, that we will be civil about it, we will not use the political hummer, and we will allow oversight institutions who are mandated legally to deal with corruption,” he said.

“They will deal with corruption. We expect them to do it professionally, the Zambians want them to do what they are paid for to do. We will give them the political will, and they will get that will no mistake about it.”